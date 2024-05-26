Orban says NATO getting ready for war with Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has signaled a reevaluation of Hungary's role within NATO, asserting that the country does not wish to be involved in actions that could entangle member states in the Ukraine conflict, potentially leading to a direct confrontation with Russia. Speaking on Kossuth Radio, Orban highlighted Hungary's current status as a non-participant in the United States-led military alliance due to its stance on Ukraine. He revealed that Budapest is exploring legal avenues to maintain NATO membership while opting out of operations that it finds objectionable.



Orban emphasized the need for Hungary to redefine its position within NATO, focusing on maintaining a pro-peace stance. He stated that Hungarian lawyers and officials are diligently working on creating a framework that would allow the country to remain a NATO member without engaging in activities beyond the alliance’s territory. "We need to create a new approach, a new definition for our position as a pro-peace force within NATO," Orban declared.



Drawing parallels with historical precedents, Orban pointed out "alarming similarities" between the current rhetoric from Western media and politicians regarding the Ukraine conflict and the atmosphere that preceded both World Wars. He expressed concern that the ongoing discussions and preparations in Brussels and Washington appear to be setting the stage for a potential direct military conflict. "What is happening today in Brussels and Washington… looks like warming up for a possible direct military conflict. We can safely call it the preparation of Europe’s entry into the war," Orban remarked.



Orban further warned that these developments could lead to a direct clash between the European Union, NATO, and Russia, describing it as a "grim prospect" due to the involvement of nuclear powers. He noted that there are active working groups within NATO evaluating how the alliance can enhance its participation in the Ukraine conflict, raising the stakes of potential escalation.



As Hungary navigates its complex position within NATO, Orban's comments reflect a broader apprehension about the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict and its implications for European and global security. The prime minister's remarks underscore the delicate balance Hungary seeks to maintain as it advocates for peace while contending with the pressures and dynamics of international alliances.

