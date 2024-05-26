Man United Stun Man City To Win FA Cup Final

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Manchester United have won the FA Cup after beating rivalsManchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley, Azernews reports citing Sky News .

Alejandro Garnacho put the Red Devils ahead with a close-rangeeffort in the 30th minute after a mix-up between City defenderJosko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Kobbie Mainoo then doubled United's lead nine minutes later witha clinical finish.

United had a goal disallowed just before that when MarcusRashford slotted home but Garnacho was judged to be offside.

Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for City late in the second halfbut United clung on to secure victory and avenge their defeat inlast season's FA Cup final.

The win means that the team, which finished eighth in thePremier League this season and 31 points behind champions City,have secured a place in the Europa League.