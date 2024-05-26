Azercell And GSMA Outlined Strategic Priorities Of Their Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell-hosted GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 concluded in Baku.

The GSMA M360 Eurasia conference, organized by GSMA with thesupport of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and hosted by "Azercell Telecom" LLC,concluded successfully. The event attracted regional andinternational experts in telecommunications and digitaltechnologies, as well as representatives of regional regulatorybodies.

During the conference, the management teams of Azercell and GSMAheld strategic discussions, focusing on the priority areas andfuture frameworks of their partnership. Оne of the key topics onthe agenda was the integration of AI in telecom and exploringopportunities for collaboration in this sector.

The organizations also discussed the details of new cooperativeprograms that will further strengthen their partnership.

Thus, as part of the new agreement, Azercell employees willparticipate in specialized training programs developed by GSMA formobile operators. These training initiatives will facilitate thesuccessful adaptation of Azercell's workforce to the evolving jobmarket and contribute to enhancing the company's human capital.

The M360 conference also served as an effective platform fordiscussing ongoing cooperation in addressing climate change withinthe industry. Thus, Azercell joined GSMA's climate action taskgroup within COP29 and is committed to advancing the mobileindustry towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. It is worthmentioning that Azercell has been actively participating in GSMA'sClimate Action Taskforce since December of last year, highlightingits dedication to environmental sustainability.