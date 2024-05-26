Switzerland Denies Ukraine Peace Summit Ultimatums

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The focus of the Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace conference will be on nuclear safety, food safety, freedom of navigation and humanitarian aspects, rather than demanding a withdrawal of Russian forces.

Русский ru ((Текст)) итогового заявления Конференции на Бюргенштоке оказался в СМИ Read more: ((Текст)) итогового заявления Конференции на Бюргенштоке оказался в СМИ

This content was published on May 26, 2024 - 13:26 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) cast doubt on Russian Foreign Ministry statements that the summit will concentrate on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ten-point peace plan.

+ What you need to know about the Ukraine peace summit

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry website, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a media conference that Russia has a copy of the summit's finalised agenda – which still contains nine of the ten Zelensky points.

Those points include the“ultimate demand” for Russia to withdraw its troops and return to the 1991 borders, reparations and compensation from frozen Russian assets. Russia has concluded that the Bürgenstock peace conference is therefore doomed to failure.

The FDFA told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it would not directly comment on Russian allegations. However, the conference is intended to provide a platform at which various peace plans can be presented.“It remains to be seen whether a final declaration can be agreed at the end of the conference,” the FDFA added.

Zelensky told the New York Times a few days ago that a possible peace settlement must begin with plans to secure Ukrainian food exports to developing countries, the exchange of prisoners, the return of abducted children and securing a nuclear power plant occupied by Russia in the south of Ukraine.

More More Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

This content was published on May 26, 2024 Swiss parliamentarians want Russian spies expelled as the country braces for a fresh wave of cyberattacks.

Read more: Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

According to the latest information from the FDFA, 70 countries have so far announced their participation in the peace conference in mid-June, 'most of them at head of state or government level'. Half are from Europe, the other half from the rest of the world.

In a video message on Sunday, Zelensky called on his counterparts from the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, to take part in the Ukraine peace conference.“Please support the peace summit with your leadership and participation,” he said.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

Articles in this storyNews More Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

This content was published on May 26, 2024 Swiss parliamentarians want Russian spies expelled as the country braces for a fresh wave of cyberattacks.

Read more: Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies More Swiss avalanche deaths slightly higher than average

This content was published on May 26, 2024 The number of avalanche accidents and deaths rose last winter in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss avalanche deaths slightly higher than average More Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Susanne Wille has held multiple positions at the SBC as a journalist and manager.

Read more: Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster More Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Switzerland currently lacks enough space to accommodate an anticipated 10% rise in asylum seekers this year.

Read more: Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024 More Swiss glassworks staff on strike over lay-offs

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Vetropack workers are demanding better conditions as production site faces closure.

Read more: Swiss glassworks staff on strike over lay-offs More Autumn resumption for Gotthard rail service is confirmed

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Swiss Federal Railways confirms September deadline for full rail service in Gotthard Base Tunnel.

Read more: Autumn resumption for Gotthard rail service is confirmed More Swiss pop star Bastian Baker named UNICEF ambassador

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Decorated Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is a newly appointed UNICEF ambassador.

Read more: Swiss pop star Bastian Baker named UNICEF ambassador More Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In finding that a car importer engaged in dishonest practices must pay a multimillion-dollar fine, the court also clarified the penalties in general.

Read more: Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty More Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq

This content was published on May 24, 2024 The artefacts are two reliefs and a statue which are between 1,700 and 2,800 years old.

Read more: Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq More Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In the areas of service, industry and construction, more employment was seen in the year's first quarter.

Read more: Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .