Thousands Protest Against Mass Tourism In Spain's Balearic Islands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of people protested in Spain's Balearic Islands onSaturday against mass tourism ahead of the summer season, Azernews reports reports citing Reuters .

Holding posters reading SOS Residents, Enough Mass Tourism,protesters marched through Palma de Mallorca, the capital of thelargest Balearic Island. About 10,000 demonstrators took part, aSpanish National police spokesperson said.

A smaller protest with a few hundred people was staged inMenorca.

"We want the authorities to stop people who have not lived heremore than five years from buying properties and to put morecontrols on holiday accommodation," said Carme Reines, from acollective which organised the protest in Palma de Mallorca.

Javier Carbonell, a real estate agent, said over half of rentalproperties were used for holiday rents and were not affordable forlocals.

"We want less mass tourism and more sustainable tourism,"Carbonell said.