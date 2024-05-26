Kerala Police's SIT Reaches Tamil Nadu In Organ Trafficking Probe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kochi police, responsible for probing the illegal organ harvesting from people, including Malayalis, traveled to Tamil Nadu on Sunday after arresting two individuals. The SIT headed to the neighboring state to locate the agents and victims involved, following a tip-off.

Also Read:

International organ trafficking case: Seven donors from Thrissur alone

The Kochi police initiated an investigation into an international organ trafficking racket after arresting Sabith Nasar, an agent who enticed individuals from Kerala, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to donate their organs by offering substantial amounts of money. The investigation team will scrutinize Sabith's financial transactions to identify others involved in his network.

According to the police, Sabith admitted to trafficking around 20 individuals to Iran as organ donors while working there. He claimed that the trafficking was facilitated through a man from Hyderabad. In his statement, Sabith confirmed that the victims were primarily from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with one individual from the northern Palakkad district of Kerala.

He has been charged under IPC section 370 (trafficking of a person) and the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994.



Sabith was apprehended by the Nedumbassery police at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on May 18, following a tip-off from Central agencies. His arrest was officially recorded on May 19.

Meanwhile, the police will seek court approval for the custody of Sajith Shyam, who was arrested on Thursday. According to the investigation team, Sajith was a close aide of Sabith.

Also Read:

Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe