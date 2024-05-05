Indian Envoy Visits Sri Lanka's Eastern Province

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, May 5: The High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha undertook an official visit to Eastern Province of Sr Lanka, covering all the three districts, from May 1 to 4. He met the Governor Senthil Thondaman and interacted with several MPs representing the three districts of the Province.



In addition, he took stock of several projects being implemented by Government of India (GOI) for the people of the Province and visited various sites of historical, cultural and commercial significance.

In his interactions and engagements in Ampara, Batticaloa and Trincomalee, the High Commissioner emphasized that Eastern Province holds special significance in India-Sri Lanka bilateral partnership. He highlighted the multi-sectoral grant assistance package consisting of 33 different projects throughout the Province in diverse areas as well as ongoing discussions between the two governments to collaborate for the comprehensive development of Trincomalee. He also highlighted the various connectivity and energy projects being pursued between India and Sri Lanka, which will bring significant benefits to the Eastern Province.

The High Commissioner reviewed the progress in the construction of Surgical Unit in Teaching Hospital Batticaloa, which is being built through grant assistance by GOI. This facility is expected to be completed soon. He also visited the Model Village Housing Projects in Batticaloa and Trincomalee, which are part of a comprehensive project, under which a total of 600 houses are being built across the 25 districts of Sri Lanka by GOI for vulnerable and homeless families.

Separately, he met and encouraged concerned stakeholders to actively work towards the expeditious completion of the 5000 MT temperature-controlled warehouse in Dambulla. The first of its kind facility in the country will help the farmers in the region to reduce their post harvest losses considerably. During the site visit to the proposed solar facility in Sampur, he expressed confidence that work would commence at the earliest.

The High Commissioner visited several facilities of Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) in Trincomalee. He recalled the unparalleled role which the company played in limiting adverse effects of the energy crisis in 2022 during these engagements. High Commissioner Santosh Jha also inaugurated a new LIOC fuel shed in Trincomalee. Separately, he visited Oluvil harbour in Ampara where he was briefed about the challenges which the local communities face due to sediment deposits in the Port.

Indian envoy Santosh Jha with Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman

The High Commissioner visited the base of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) in Trincomalee. In addition to officers of SLAF, he had exchanges with experts from Indian Navy who are here to impart training to the Sri Lanka Armed Forces on operation of Dornier aircraft. The said aircraft has been instrumental in augmenting Sri Lanka's maritime surveillance capabilities.

The High Commissioner offered prayers at the sacred Mohideen Meththai Grand Jummah and Badurya Jummah mosques in Kathankudy. He paid his respects to Lord Buddha at the historic Seruwila Mangala Rajamaha Viharaya and prayed for shared prosperity and peace of the people of India and Sri Lanka at the ancient Thirukoneswaram Temple in Trincomalee. High Commissioner paid homage to Mahatma Gandhiji at the Gandhi Park in Batticaloa.

The High Commissioner rolled out a new financial assistance scheme to underprivileged students in Eastern University. It may be recalled that a similar scheme was introduced in University of Jaffna in December 2023.

High Commissioner distributed dry rations to hundreds of needy families in two different parts of the Province. In addition, he graced two community-based CSR initiatives by LIOC.

The Eastern Province occupies a pre-eminent position in connectivity initiatives between India and Sri Lanka and High Commissioner underlined that India stands ready to work arduously with the concerned authorities in Sri Lanka on this front. Reasserting the centrality of connectivity between the two countries, High Commissioner announced that ferry services between Nagapattinam and Jaffna is expected to resume on 13 May 2024.

