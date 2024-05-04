Zelensky Listens To Reports Of Syrskyi And Budanov On Situation At Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has listened to a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the frontline positions, specific actions of units, and specific areas.

The President made the announcement during his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a long report. The Commander-in-Chief spoke particularly about our frontline positions, concrete actions of our units, and particular directions. I thank each of our warriors for their resilience! The Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov also delivered a report today. We are aware of all the aspects of the current situation,” Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, 74 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the last day, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction.