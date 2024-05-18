Mamata Banerjee Contradicts Her Stand On INDIA Bloc

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday contradicted her stand on the Opposition INDIA bloc as she gave a subtle hint about the participation of Trinamool Congress if the INDIA bloc-led government comes to power at the Centre in New Delhi.

Her subtle hints come just days after she said that Trinamool Congress would provide outside support if the Opposition INDIA bloc forms the government.

"In West Bengal, there is no alliance. In Bengal, there is only a confused alliance between Congress and CPI(M). We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level. This time we are confident of the formation of the INDIA-led government and for that Trinamool Congress is more than enough," the Chief Minister said at Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party candidate Mitali Bag.

Speaking at the event, Banerjee expressed doubts that the BJP was trying to create tension over certain temples in the state.

"I am asking the administration to keep a special watch on the temples. After their conspiracy in Sandeshkhali, they might create tension over certain temples. Do not allow that. The administration will have to take the responsibility of preventing tension at any place,” the Chief Minister said.

She also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the latter's recent advice to the people to invest in stock markets.

"He cannot make such comments when the elections are on. This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Whether you invest in the stock market or not is up to you. But remember that BJP is not returning to power this time," Banerjee added.