Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea Offshore

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will see some clouds at first, becomes hot daytime with blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at first becomes fine, the report added, waring of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northerly at a speed of 08 -18 KT, gusting to 27 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 KM, while offshore, it will be 5 - 9 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 FT, rising to 5 FT; while offshore, it will be 3 - 6 FT, rising to 9 FT.

