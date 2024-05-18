'I Was An Architect By Profession': Varun Chakaravarthy And Suyash Sharma Discuss Their Cricketing Journey And Meeting SRK

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) In an episode of the Knights Dugout, the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and young breakout star, Suyash Sharma got together to discuss their pasts, respective journeys, and how it was like meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

“I was an architect by profession. However, after my business didn't work, I decided to switch my career and play professional cricket. I started playing professionally at the age of 26 and it has worked out well till here,” said Chakravarthy

He also shared an interesting story about him being in a Tollywood film.“Back then, I actually wanted to be an assistant director in that film but ended up being a side actor. But it was huge for me back then to be a part of such a big film,” he added.

“Initially I wasn't sure if I would be picked as a player, but I was confident that I would be picked as a net bowler. On the auction day, my name didn't come up for a long time and I'd given all hope. However, It was a pleasant surprise to be picked by KKR. I didn't expect to be picked by them, but the feeling was amazing. I was flooded with messages. I had the confidence in myself that one day I would play at the IPL, but I wasn't expecting it to be this early,” said Suyash Sharma.

The two spinners might have some healthy competition between them but there is no doubt with regards to who is the best spinner in this KKR side.

“Currently, Sunil Narine is sitting on 500 wickets in T20 cricket so there's absolutely no competition about who is the best spinner in KKR,” said Varun.

Varun and Suyash, both speak fondly about their first meeting with SRK, one of the biggest stars in India and also the majority stake owner in the Kolkata-based franchise.

“In IPL 2020, my first year at KKR, I picked up a fifer against DC in a crucial game. After the game, Shahrukh sir called me and congratulated me on my performance and it felt amazing,” added Varun.

“Shahrukh sir had come to see my debut game for KKR. After the match, he came and spoke to me and told me that he would be praying for me that I play for India soon and it was an incredible moment,” concluded Suyash.

