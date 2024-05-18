Woman Was Wounded In Zaporizhzhia During Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian woman was wounded in the frontline town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling of Stepnohirsk. Russians fired artillery at the frontline village. A local resident was wounded," the statement said.

KABs strike on: death toll rises to four

Fedorov noted that over the past week, the enemy carried out more than 2,200 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region .

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 17 May, Russian occupants fired 452 times at Zaporizhzhia region , with hits recorded in seven settlements.