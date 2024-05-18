Education Ministry Holds 'Teach Me' Festival For Students With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education organized the 'Teach Me' festival for students with disabilities in Hall No 16 of Katara Cultural Village. The famous sports festival aims to integrate students with disabilities with regular students in schools, develop their educational and physical skills, and integrate them into society. Representing seven model and primary schools for boys and girls, 260 students participated in the festival.

In his speech at the festival, Salman Al-Hazmi, Head of the Physical Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, stressed the Ministry's pioneering role in supporting students with disabilities. He highlighted their rights as active members of society and the activities that enable them to participate in all activities and events.

The one-day festival featured diverse review paragraphs and popular sports presentations by schools. Among them was a welcoming segment by Hajar Elementary School for Girls students, followed by another segment from Khalifa Model School for Boys featuring a military display, and then a distinctive popular presentation by Um Hani Elementary School for Girls. Students from Mesaieed Mixed School presented distinctive displays highlighting the country's wealth, pride, and nostalgia.

The festival also included a review segment by students of Al Wakra Elementary School for Girls titled 'Raise Your Head' and a presentation by Tayyibah Elementary School for Girls expressing gratitude, appreciation, and thanks to the leader of the procession, the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The festival concluded with an artistic tableau titled 'Here is Qatar', which was formed by all participating schools in a display expressing love for the homeland and belonging to it.

The 'Teach Me' Festival for People with Disabilities began as a project in 2022 to provide theoretical and practical programs and educational workshops. It aimed to train teachers to deal with students with disabilities and will continue for three continuous years until 2025.