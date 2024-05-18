Invaders Hit Odesa Region With Ballistic Missile In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of 18 May, Russians fired a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, at Odesa region.

This was reported on Facebook by the public relations service of the South Air Command, Ukrinform reports.

"At about 6.00 a.m., the Russian occupiers again struck Odesa region with a ballistic missile (probably Iskander-M)," the statement said.

The command also informed that during the night of 18 May 2024, the air defence of southern Ukraine destroyed a Shahed-136/131 strike UAV in Mykolaiv region and an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 17 May, enemy troops attacked Odesa, injuring three people .