Trinamool Is With INDIA Bloc At National Level: Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Days after saying that the Trinamool Congress would extend“outside" support to the INDIA bloc if it is elected to power at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday gave a subtle hint about Trinamool's participation in a probable opposition dispensation in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Arambagh in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Mitali Bag, the Chief Minister said,“There is no alliance in West Bengal, barring a confused tie-up between the Congress and the CPI-M. We are with the INDIA bloc at the national level. This time we are confident of forming an INDIA bloc-led government at the Centre for which Trinamool Congress is more than enough."

On a different note, CM Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is trying to create tension in the state over temples.

“I am asking the state administration to keep a special watch on the temples. After their plot in Sandeshkhali, they might create tension over certain temples in the state. Do not allow that. The administration will have to take the responsibility of diffusing tension anywhere in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

She also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for advising people to invest in stock markets.

“He cannot make such comments when the elections are on. This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It is up to you whether you want to invest in the stock market. But remember, the BJP is not returning to power this time,” she claimed.