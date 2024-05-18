Impossible For SIT To Probe Sex Video Scandal Transparently, Give Case To CBI, Demands Karnataka BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President, BY Vijayendra, stated on Saturday that due to names of prominent leaders being linked to the sex video scandal, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) can't probe the scandal transparently.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that the Karnataka government should hand over the case to the CBI.

The release of the video clips allegedly showing former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and Hassan sitting MP Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women has taken political circles and civil society by storm in Karnataka.

“The victims of the scandal should get justice. The names of prominent leaders are being mentioned. The SIT can't deliver justice in this case. The state government should hand this probe to the CBI,” he reiterated when asked about the statement by arrested BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda that he was offered money to corner Deve Gowda's family.

“The BJP's stand is clear on the scandal. Every day new angles are coming out. As BJP state President, I demand that the government hand over the investigation into the sex video scandal and other related cases involving Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, to the CBI without delay,” he insisted.

“Why are they hesitant? It is because the names of prominent state government leaders are now linked to the scandal,” he slammed.

“I am not supporting anyone in this. The use of the scandal for political purposes must stop, and the victims need to get justice. The matter should be taken to its logical end, which is why a CBI probe is being demanded,” Vijayendra stated.

Commenting on action against BJP leaders in relation to the scandal, he said the pen drive incident is an unpardonable crime and the accused who distributed the pen drives must be punished.

“There is no confusion in the BJP. Whoever is guilty, including prominent leaders, should be exposed. These incidents should not recur in the state,” Vijayendra stated.