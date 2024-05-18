Communications Regulatory Authority Cautions Of Unknown International Calls

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Beware of calls from unknown international number, warned the Communications Regulatory Authority.
In a social media post, it stated that, "Be careful if you receive a missed call from an unknown international number," adding that this could be a scam or an attempt to hack the phone.
It further warned against calling back on such number.
In a series of posts over the last few days, the CRA has been issuing warning against sharing sensitive informations without verifying the sender's identity and against sharing information with anyone on WhatsApp. It further cautioned its followers on opening suspicious links from any unknown or even official entity.
