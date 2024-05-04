BJP's Kolkata Uttar LS Candidate Files Complaint With EC Against Trinamool Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate for West Bengal's Kolkata-Uttar Lok Sabha seat, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Trinamool Congress candidate Sudip Bandopadhyay accusing the latter of running his party office occupying space within a renowned school in the constituency.

Roy on Saturday submitted the complaint at the office of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) urging the EC to take steps in the matter.

In his complaint, Roy alleged that Bandopadhyay has occupied a room in the school using his political clouts and even carrying out his election-related activities from there.

Roy further mentioned that since there will be polling booths in the same school on the election day (June 1), the office of a political party cannot be operated from there.

Sources in the CEO office said that Roy has requested the EC to ensure that the party office of Trinamool Congress in that school premises should be shifted elsewhere till the time the election process is over.

The BJP candidate has also urged the EC to order the demolition of illegal construction, done under the influence of Bandopadhyay, within the school premises.