IAF Convoy Attack LIVE Updates: At Least 1 Soldier Killed, 5 Injured After Terrorist Attack IAF Convoy In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "IAF convoy attack Live Updates: At least one soldier was killed while five others were injured when a vehicle convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) came under heavy firing from terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a hunt against the terrorists, while the number of casualties is expected to increase in the terrorist attack officials from the security forces informed that the attack took place when the IAF convoy was moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar, the officials added.
MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108173858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.