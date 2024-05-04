Weather Update: Heat Intensity Decreases In Eastern India, IMD Predicts Rains In Bihar, West Bengal In Next 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heat wave intensity prevailing in eastern India slightly decreased on Saturday due to a Western Disturbance seen along Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 30°N and another along Long. 52°E to the north of Lat. 25°N in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies weather office also predicted relief from the scorching conditions in these regions after two days IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India in the next 24 hours.

Also Read |

AP ECET 2024: JNTU releases admit cards at gov for May 8 exam. Direct link to downloadThe weather office also forecasted a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in East India until May 9, 2024, with maximum intensity on 6 and 7 May. A wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also very likely in south Peninsular India from May 5 to May 9, with maximum intensity on 7 and 8 May 2024 weather agency said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana, with maximum temperatures settling 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal in these regions. The mercury settled above 44 degrees Celsius in at least 10 places in these states Read | IGNOU July 2024 session re-registration begins at ac. A quick guide to apply, other detailsAccording to IMD data, 13 places on Friday and 17 on Thursday recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday temperatures were recorded at 45.9 degrees Celsius in Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), 45 degrees in Mahbubnagar (Telangana), 44 degrees in Odisha's Boudh, 43.5 degrees in Karur Paramathi (Tamil Nadu), 44.6 degrees in Nizamabad (Telangana), 45.4 in Andhra Pradesh's Cuddapah, and 43.5 degrees in West Bengal's Kalaikunda IMD said the ongoing heatwave spell in east and south peninsular India will continue until May 5-6 and abate thereafter Read | JNU PG Admission 2024: Registration opens for PG courses at ac. Last date, eligibility and other detail

The weather agency predicted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9, due to a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and another over Marathwada and a trough runs from Meghalaya to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada in lower tropospheric levels. Scattered light to moderate rainfall is also expected in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during this period heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on May 7 and Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala on May 7 and May 8. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Interior Karnataka on 7 and 8 May, 2024.



MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108173853