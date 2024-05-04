Deputizing For King, State Minister Participates In OIC Summit In Gambia, 2Nd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

He underlined that Jordan will continue to fulfill its duty to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers by all possible means, referring to the efforts of the two Jordanian field hospitals that provide possible medical services to our brothers in Gaza, the field hospital in Nablus in the West Bank, as well as medical clinics in Jenin and Ramallah.He added that Jordan is making efforts to deliver aid to the people of Gaza in all ways, including airdrops, to ensure the provision of medical and food relief aid to the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza, referring to the meeting held by His Majesty King Abdullah II with the participation of representatives of countries, UN officials and international humanitarian organizations working in Gaza on 30/11/2023 to coordinate the humanitarian response in Gaza.Jazi said that Jordan emphasizes the importance of respecting the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which since the outbreak of this war, in addition to its work, has played an indispensable role in delivering aid to more than two million Palestinians, who are facing a humanitarian disaster as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling on the international community to continue providing the necessary support to the Agency to enable it to play its role and implement its mandate within its UN mandate.He also pointed out that Jordan urges the countries that announced the suspension of their support to reverse their decision to ensure that the Agency continues to provide its vital services, which represent a lifeline for more than two million Palestinians facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza, as confirmed by the report of the Independent Review Panel on UNRWA issued by Ms. Colonna."Our region today is paying the price for the absence of a political solution to the occupation," Jazi said, stressing the need to find a comprehensive vision for regional security based on resolving the Palestinian issue by recognizing the Palestinian state as a full member of the United Nations and achieving a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution. "There is no security, peace or stability without ending the occupation and realizing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967," Jazi concluded his speech.