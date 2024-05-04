Third Round Of China Open Canceled Because Of Thunder And Lightning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Shenzhen: The third round of the China Open was canceled Saturday because of thunder and lightning.

The European Tour announced it will now be a 54-hole event, with Sunday's final round being played in a two-tee, three-ball format starting at 8am local time.

Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden leads on 16 under par and holds a three-shot advantage over Paul Waring of England at Hidden Grace Golf Club.

Soderberg did not hit a shot on Saturday.

Only two groups got underway before play was initially suspended at 8:18am local time because of the dangerous situation caused by lightning in the area.

The weather did not improve and it was announced at 2:11pm local time that the third round had been canceled.

The No. 98-ranked Soderberg has been runner-up in the last two events - the Indian Open and the ISPS Handa Championship.

They are part of his five top-10 finishes in his nine tournaments so far in the 2024 season.

The China Open is back on the European tour schedule after an absence of five years.