Student Protests Against Gaza War Spread

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following student protests at some of America's most prestigious universities against the war in Gaza, students at Sciences Po University in France also raised objections to what is perceived as the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to a report by France 24 published on Friday, May 3rd, citing eyewitnesses and protesting students, police entered Sciences Po University in Paris on Friday to remove dozens of students who were staging a sit-in in support of Gaza at the entrance hallway.

The report states: Sciences Po, widely known as France's premier political science institution, has witnessed actions by students, including graduates like Emmanuel Macron, the current President of France, condemning the war in Gaza and its consequences.

These protests, alongside those occurring at over 40 American academic institutions, collectively advocate for the immediate cessation of the war in Gaza and for countries to cease arming Israel.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, protests have erupted across several prominent universities in the United States. Students have taken to the streets and campuses, voicing their opposition to the violence and calling for an immediate end to the hostilities.

These demonstrations reflect a growing global sentiment against the war in Gaza, with students joining together to condemn the bloodshed and advocate for peaceful resolutions to the longstanding conflict.

