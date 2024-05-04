Azerbaijan`S Embassy Hosts Event Marking 101St Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy in the State of Israel and"Aziz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, an eventmarking the 101st anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyevwas held, Azernews reports.

The event brought together the ambassadors and diplomats fromTürkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Belarus in theState of Israel, as well as representatives of the AzerbaijaniDiaspora in Israel.

The event started with the photo exhibition highlighting thelife and activity of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Mukhtar Mammadov updatedthe outstanding merits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev towardsAzerbaijan`s independence and development.

A video featuring the Heydar Aliyev's life and activity was alsoscreened.