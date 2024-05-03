'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' Turns One; Homi Adajania Speaks About Its 'Unexpected’ Success

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) As the crime drama series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' has turned one, its creator, Homi Adajania, shared that it was unexpected the way it blew up and gained popularity.

Adajania said: "It's been a year! Wow! I love the idea of presenting strong women whose existence holds the promise of chaos against the very system that has oppressed them. Vulnerable, complicated, but at the core, these characters are the warriors of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.”

The show features Dimple Kapadia, Radhikka Madan, Angira Dhar, Isha Talwar, and Deepak Dobriyal. It narrates the story of a family led by a fearless matriarch who operates the largest drug business in South Asia.

"Dimple (Kapadia) has been in all my projects, but I honestly believe that, as the matriarch Savitri, she showcased her best work till date! Surrounding her with a stellar, eclectic cast like Radhikka Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar made it all the more exciting,” he added.

"There are too many others to mention, but I promise you that every single person involved, from actors to technicians, added something magical to the project," he added.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response to the series, Adajania shared:“When released, the way the show blew up was unexpected because we knew that we had created a world no one had seen before, so the reaction was unpredictable."

"Even today, I'm enthusiastically hounded for the next season!" he added.

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.