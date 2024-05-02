Rape Suspect Told To Stay Put

(MENAFN- The Post) An Ethiopian man who paid M40 000 to a woman who had accused him of rape has been blocked from leaving Lesotho on Sunday.

The police intercepted Langano Meleselambedo just as he was about to board the plane at Moshoeshoe I International Airport.

Meleselambedo's troubles started two weeks ago when a woman who works as a cleaner at a camp in Polihali accused him of rape.

Meleselambedo, who is a senior expatriate at a company working on the Polihali project, was arrested but didn't appear in court.

Instead, he offered to pay his victim M40 000 to drop the case.

Negotiations were before the area chief and Meleselambedo paid his alleged victim M40 000.

Meleselambedo thought the matter had been closed but the police stopped him at the airport.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala said they have taken Meleselambedo back to Mokhotlong.

“We want the prosecutor to give this matter a considerate thought,” Senior Superintendent Halahala said.

“This case could land in the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)'s office if need be.”

He said alleged victims should not receive incentives to drop cases against a suspect.

“The victim has to drop the case unconditionally”.

Advocate Motiea Teele KC said although the rape is a crime against the state it is“possible to settle out of court.”

He however said such arrangements don't apply to minors and people living with disability because they can not give consent.

Adv Teele KC argued that much as the state has interest in such a matter to protect the victim, rape is a personal matter where the victim can forgive the suspect.

He said some victims can accept out of court settlement to avoid court processes which are generally not victim- friendly.

Majara Molupe