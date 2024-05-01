Kyiv Sets 13 Temperature Records In April

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirteen temperature records were set in the capital of Ukraine from April 1 to
April 11, 2024.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
According to the observations, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in April was 12.8°C, which is 2.8°C above the climate norm. April was the third warmest month in the 144-year record.
“The coldest day was April 20, when the minimum temperature dropped to -0.2°C in the morning, and the warmest day was April 2, when the maximum temperature rose to +26.9°C, setting a temperature record," the report said.
As Ukrinform reported, Kyiv recorded a record daily rainfall on April 21.
