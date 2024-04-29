Mine Explodes In Azerbaijan's Gazakh, Injuring One Person

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On April 29, a man was injured as a mine explosion occurred inthe territory of Gazakh district, Azernews reports, citing the Central Hospital of Gazakh district.

The person who was injured as a result of the mine explosion hasalready undergone surgery, and several of his toes have beenamputated. It was emphasised that his condition was stable.

The probability is that the person who hit the mine is anemployee of the State Border Service.

Recall that, in February this year, Armenia submitted 8minefield maps of territories located in the liberated lands toAzerbaijan. These maps cover some of the areas along the formercontact line. However, the maps covering part of the former contactline passing through Khojavand, Tartar, and Goranboy districts, aswell as the areas mined by Armenian military units when theyretreated in November 2020, have not been submitted yet.

Many have suspicions about these maps because previous minefieldmaps submitted by Armenia were inaccurate. Only 25 percent of thesemaps were correct. Especially submitting minefield maps of theheights where civilians do not live increases this suspicion. It isalso worth noting that more than 55% of recent landmine cases haveoccurred outside the areas covered by the information provided.

The behaviour that Armenia displayed in relation to the landminethreat is indeed another setback to the peace-building andconfidence-building measures taken during the post-conflict periodin the region.

It is worth noting that as Azerbaijan's liberated territoriesremain contaminated with mine, the new infrastructure and greenenergy projects remain a risky and problematic goal. Theseobstacles to a legal peace are part of the challenges facing therepopulation, development, and integration of the liberatedterritories on the path to a full peace.