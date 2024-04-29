Qatar Hosts ECAHO's Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted the 41st Annual General Meeting of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), which concluded in Doha yesterday with the participation of all members of the Board of Directors of the ECHO and representatives of member states from 28 countries.

Participating officials pose for a group photo. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish and Saad Al Kubaisi represented QREC, which is the one Arab body to join ECAHO having great interest and wonderful experience in organising Arabian horse beauty championships, as well as participating in the international championships.

The meeting held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, included many discussions and decisions, the most important of which was discussing the minutes of the previous ECAHO meeting held in London in April last year, changing the full membership from the Royal Cavalry of Oman to the Equestrian Federation in the Sultanate of Oman.

It also discussed the financial reports and applications for associate membership besides the application of the Iraqi Arab Horse Organization and the Horse Breeders Alliance.

At the end of the meetings, elections were held for the seat of Treasurer in the ICAO, and the date of the meeting scheduled to be held next year was set.

It is worth noting that last year's ECAHO Congress decided to add two“Title Show” championships in the Gulf region, bringing the number of championships organized by the Arab region at the level of this category to 4 championships, as the Katara International Horse Camel Championship“Title” and horse shows are already held within the Prince Sultan Festival.

Bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in addition to a third championship held in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and the new championship for purebred Arabian horses, which is held annually in Morocco, has been upgraded from the (A) category to the (Title) category, and this enhances the value and status of horse beauty championships held in the Arab region.