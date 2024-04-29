Democrats In U.S. Congress Vow To Not Let Ultra-Right GOP Lawmakers To“Take Out” Speaker Johnson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Democrats in the US House of Representatives will be inclined not to allow far-right Republicans to remove Mike Johnson from the post of House Speaker.

That's according to Rep. Jared Moskovitz, who spoke in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Democrats will not support Mike Johnson's resignation if a far-right winger Marjorie Taylor Greene puts the motion to the floor.

"Obviously we'll wait for our Leader (Hakeem, - ed.) Jeffries to figure out that solution,” Moskowitz said," Moskowitz said. According to him, the Democrats will not allow someone who“literally would let the world burn” with her“isolationist foreign policy”, who has talked about“states seceding from the union” to remove the Speaker.

"I'm not going to let her do that," he continued.“We're not going to let her take out the Speaker.”

As reported, on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion external funding package, which includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $15 billion for Israel, $9 billion for humanitarian aid to Gaza and other war-affected areas, and $8 billion for curbing China's assertive moves in the Indo-Pacific. Johnson pushed the legislation through the House despite Greene's threats to initiate his removal.