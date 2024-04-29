Emirati Human Resources Development Council and KPMG Lower Gulf Join Forces for Emiratisation

(MENAFN- COMMS COMPASS) United Arab Emirates 28 April 2024: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and KPMG Lower Gulf announced a partnership aimed at enhancing their Emiratisation initiatives across various sectors. This collaboration, established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscores both parties' commitment to integrate UAE Nationals into the workforce and support the nation's vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.



The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai and the Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, alongside Emilio Pera, CEO and Senior Partner of KPMG Lower Gulf. This agreement reinforces a joint commitment to offering employment opportunities, extensive training programs, career guidance, and transferring of expertise which are essential for cultivating a capable Emirati workforce.



Under this MoU, KPMG Lower Gulf commits to enhancing its workforce with Emirati talent through tailored job opportunities that align with the UAE's strategic Emiratisation goals. Additionally, KPMG Lower Gulf will offer comprehensive training programs designed to qualify and develop Emirati cadres. The MoU also includes providing career guidance and counselling to help Emirati nationals align their career paths with national Emiratisation objectives.

The partnership facilitatesthe transfer of knowledge and training by providing access to qualified experts who will contribute to the training and mentoring of UAE citizens. Involvement in community initiatives and offering practical training opportunities for students at local universities and institutes are also integral parts of the MoU’s objectives.







