South Korea plans to dominate semiconductor industry

(MENAFN) In a bid to secure its position as a leader in the global semiconductor market, South Korea is unveiling an extensive support package exceeding 10 trillion won, equivalent to approximately 7.3 billion dollars. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasized the nation's unwavering determination to emerge victorious in what he described as a "war in the semiconductor industry."



The comprehensive package, set to be announced imminently, is designed to bolster investments and research across various segments of the semiconductor sector. Targeted beneficiaries include chip materials providers, equipment manufacturers, chipmakers themselves, and companies involved in semiconductor supply chains.



The program's framework is anticipated to encompass a mix of measures, potentially featuring soft loans and the establishment of a novel fund backed by both governmental and private financial institutions. This collaborative approach aims to facilitate sustained growth and innovation within South Korea's semiconductor ecosystem.



Parallel to these initiatives, South Korea is actively advancing its infrastructure in the field, exemplified by the ongoing development of a colossal chip complex in Yongin City. Touted as the largest high-tech complex globally, this ambitious project underscores the nation's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in semiconductor manufacturing.



President Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged unwavering support, vowing to mobilize all available resources in the pursuit of victory in the "chip war." Additionally, promises of tax incentives for investments in the semiconductor sector further underscore the government's determination to foster a conducive environment for industry growth and innovation.

