Two Delhi Hospitals Get Bomb Threats Through Email; Searches Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Two hospitals in the national capital -- Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri -- received bomb threats through email on Sunday, an official said, adding the police promptly carried out searches on the premises of both hospitals.
Police personnel along with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs rushed to the hospitals.
"An email was received at the Burari government hospital regarding a bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.
"The Fire Department and other relevant departments were also informed about the emails to the hospitals," said another police officer, adding that searches are going on.
The fresh threats have come days after over 100 schools received bomb threats via email in the national capital.
MENAFN12052024000231011071ID1108202900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.