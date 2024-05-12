Summer Heats Up with Steamy New Music Releases

(MENAFNEditorial) Just as the weather heats up, today's music superstars are setting the charts ablaze with sizzling new releases!



Fans got a long-awaited treat on Friday, May 10th, with the arrival of "I Had Some Help," a collaboration between country music maverick Morgan Wallen and genre-bending artist Post Malone. The track debuted less than a month after Wallen first performed it live at the Stagecoach music festival, further fueling rumors of a potential Post Malone country album. Those whispers began swirling back in November at the CMA Awards, where both Malone and Wallen joined artist Hardy for a tribute to the late Joe Diffie, performing classic country anthems "John Deere Greene" and "Pickup Man."



Another hot collaboration arrived with Camila Cabello's new single "He Knows," featuring the chart-topping Lil Nas X. This infectious track follows the recent release of Cabello's "I Luv It" and comes just days after the pop star announced her highly-anticipated fourth solo album, C,XOXO, dropping June 28th.



MENAFN12052024000070016472ID1108202641