Summer Heats Up with Steamy New Music Releases

(MENAFNEditorial) Just as the weather heats up, today's music superstars are setting the charts ablaze with sizzling new releases!
Fans got a long-awaited treat on Friday, May 10th, with the arrival of "I Had Some Help," a collaboration between country music maverick Morgan Wallen and genre-bending artist Post Malone. The track debuted less than a month after Wallen first performed it live at the Stagecoach music festival, further fueling rumors of a potential Post Malone country album. Those whispers began swirling back in November at the CMA Awards, where both Malone and Wallen joined artist Hardy for a tribute to the late Joe Diffie, performing classic country anthems "John Deere Greene" and "Pickup Man."
Another hot collaboration arrived with Camila Cabello's new single "He Knows," featuring the chart-topping Lil Nas X. This infectious track follows the recent release of Cabello's "I Luv It" and comes just days after the pop star announced her highly-anticipated fourth solo album, C,XOXO, dropping June 28th.
MENAFN12052024000070016472ID1108202641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.