Mouni Roy Sets Fashion Goals For Beach Vacation: 'Halter Neck, Off-Shoulder Breezy Dresses'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave major fashion goals for beach summer vacation and it is all about halter neck off-shoulder breezy dresses.
Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of pictures and Boomerang videos, where we can see her wearing a black and pink floral thin strap halter neck dress. She has opted for a no-makeup look and opened her hair and styled it in soft waves.
Another picture shows the 'Naagin' actress wearing a short off-shoulder pink colour dress.
The last snap features her wearing a beige coloured printed tube top with matching shorts.
Mouni captioned the post as: "(sun, wave emoji) & bestie".
On the work front, Mouni next has 'The Virgin Tree' in the pipeline.
