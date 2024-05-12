Nuland clarifies why US never pushed Ukraine into discussions with Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Politico, former United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, shed light on the dynamics of the enduring conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Nuland, a key proponent of supporting Ukraine through military means, discussed the complexities of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, offering insights into Washington's stance on the matter.



According to Nuland, the United States has refrained from actively encouraging Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, citing the belief that Ukraine has never been in a position to secure a favorable settlement. She emphasized Russian President Vladimir Putin's objectives in the conflict, alleging that he sought to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and democratic future. Nuland suggested that a democratic and European-aligned Ukraine poses a threat to Putin's vision for Russia and his larger territorial ambitions.



While acknowledging Ukraine's potential to succeed in the conflict, Nuland evaded questions regarding the feasibility of reclaiming territories, including the Crimean Peninsula, which aligned with Russia following the 2014 Maidan coup. Nuland's remarks provide insights into the complexities of United States-Ukraine relations and the challenges surrounding negotiations with Russia amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

