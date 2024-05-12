Rajkummar Rao Is Janhvi's Cricket Coach, Support System In 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', which stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, was unveiled in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The trailer presents a riveting story of a husband going to the edge of the world to protect his wife's dream.

The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 55 seconds in length, begins with Rajkummar and Janhvi's character introducing each other as they break the ice prior to their marriage.

The couple then discovers their shared passion for cricket before it is revealed that Rajkummar's character in the film is a former cricketer, who couldn't make it big because of a poor support system.

The trailer also has the reprise version of 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

When he sees his wife hitting it out of the park at a match, he decides to help her realise her dream but not without resistance from his wife herself. Janhvi's character, who is a doctor, questions her husband's decision as he tells her that he will coach her.

The game tests their bond but Rajkummar doesn't back down neither as her coach nor as her robust support system.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The two had previously shared the screen space in 'Roohi'. Produced by Dharma Productions, and directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is set to release on May 31.