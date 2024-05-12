Gulf nations prepare to launch unified visa for seamless travel experience

(MENAFN) In a significant move reminiscent of the "Schengen" visa system in Europe, the Gulf countries are on the brink of introducing a unified visa that will grant holders access to all member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Anticipation surrounds the prospective launch of this visa, with expectations pointing towards the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. This unified visa is poised to streamline the movement of tourists and visitors across GCC nations, promising to simplify entry procedures and enhance regional travel connectivity.



The introduction of this visa is forecasted to catalyze the tourism sector's growth, positioning it as a key driver of economic development in the region. By facilitating easier access for travelers, the unified visa is anticipated to unlock new avenues for tourism investment, fostering the emergence of diverse tourism offerings and experiences across GCC countries. Notably, it is expected to invigorate cruise tourism by eliminating the need for passengers to obtain separate visas for each country they visit within the GCC.



In light of these developments, Fahd Hamid Al-Din, the head of the Saudi Tourism Authority, emphasized the potential for collaborative efforts to attract major events and personalities to the region. Al-Din highlighted the desire to host renowned artists such as Taylor Swift, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in realizing such ambitions. As part of his advocacy for enhanced regional collaboration, Al-Din has been actively promoting the forthcoming introduction of the "Unified Gulf Cooperation Council Visa." This visa initiative, akin to the European Schengen visa system, is designed to facilitate seamless travel for a duration of 30 consecutive days across all six GCC countries, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

