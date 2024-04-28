Silos Company Nets JD3.253 Million In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Silos and Supply General Company (JSSGC) announced a net profit of JD3.253 million for 2023, a slight decrease from JD3.927 million in 2022.The company's Director General, Imad Tarawneh, further disclosed that the company contributed JD4 million to the public treasury in 2023 and paid JD844,733 in income tax for the same year. He emphasized the company's commitment to realizing greater future aspirations, thereby enhancing work efficiency.Speaking at the company's annual regular meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors Anwar Ajarmeh underscored the company's pivotal role as a public joint-stock entity dedicated to safeguarding and managing the nation's strategic stock of grains and food.He highlighted the company's responsibility in maintaining a secure food stock for the Kingdom, emphasizing its role as a cornerstone of food security.Ajarmeh also highlighted the company's significant contribution to the private sector by providing its refrigerated and dry warehouses at preferential prices, thereby facilitating the sector's operations.