Ethan Hawke Reveals His Daughter Maya Won't Share 'Stranger Things' Spoilers

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Actor-director Ethan Hawke, who recently directed his eldest daughter Maya, 25, in the feature film 'Wildcat', shared that his daughter is a thorough professional and won't give him spoilers from her show 'Stranger Things'.

The actor shared that Maya is currently filming the new season of the hit Netflix show in Georgia, but despite his best efforts, she won't reveal any spoilers, reports 'People' magazine.

He told 'People', "I nudge her for them, and she won't give them up. She says, 'You've got a big mouth'. So nope, not even to dear old dad."

He also discussed the difference between the dad in him and the director in him when he's directing his daughter.

He said: "I can be proud of her and geek out with so much joy when I watch 'Stranger Things'. But when I'm directing her, I have a job to do, which is to make sure we accomplish that goal."

Despite having "tremendous respect for her talents," Ethan, 52, emphasised that he had to ensure he didn't fawn over her acting while wearing his director's hat.

"We had so many amazing collaborators and all these very serious artistes that were there to try to make serious work. They weren't there for it to be cute or for us to make a home movie," he said.

According to 'People', 'Wildcat', which delves into the life and work of short-story writer Flannery O'Connor, was Maya's idea. She was introduced to the author's work in high school and then acquired the rights to the stories. However, Ethan said that they both knew bringing Flannery O'Connor's life to the big screen wouldn't be easy.

"Those were some of our secret midnight conversations, like, 'How could we make a movie about this?' Not just make a movie about Flannery O'Connor, but about the way in which she lived her life, and the intersection between creativity and imagination and how that intersects with faith and reality," he said.