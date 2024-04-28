Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Khor Mor Gas Field In Iraq's Kurdistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar voiced strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan, killing four Yemeni workers and two injured.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons; and affirmed full solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Iraq in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to families of the victims, and to the government and people of brotherly Yemen, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.