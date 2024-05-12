President Of Boeing Global: We Eye Growing Partnership With Qatar, Support Advanced Technology Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of Boeing Global Dr. Brendan Nelson affirmed the endeavor to promote the partnership and relations with the State of Qatar, and explore new ways to further increase the company's presence and investment in the country.

In statements to Qatari newspaper, Al-Arab, Nelson pointed to Boeing's contribution to the economic diversification and ambitious growth plans in the State of Qatar, by supporting advanced technology development efforts and promising skills, talents and capabilities.

"We are fully committed to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy, especially its four main pillars, namely the economic, social, human and environmental development, and we want to make more investments to grow our partnership with Qatar," Nelson said.

He noted that Qatar Airways, the flag carrier of Qatar, is considered the best airline in the world and is the first customer for the new 777-8 air cargo aircraft. There are also more than 110 new Boeing aircraft currently on order, which will enable the airline to increase passenger and cargo transport capacity. "We are proud of our contribution to supporting the ambitious growth plans of the State of Qatar in the fields of aviation, tourism and trade," he stressed.

Boeing also collaborates with non-profit organizations in Qatar through a range of initiatives that increase opportunities for youth and support the country's ambitious growth plans. Since 2009, Boeing has invested $1.5 million (QR 5.4 million) in the STEM education sector and workforce development in Qatar. More than 5,000 students have so far benefited from the entrepreneurship program organized annually by Boeing in cooperation with INJAZ Qatar, in addition to the STEM workshops organized for children, Nelson added.

Moreover, Boeing invests in research and development by holding partnerships with many universities and research institutes in Qatar, he continued, pointing to the partnership with Qatar University since 2016 according to which the company supports a series of initiatives by QU College of Engineering focusing on unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor air quality.

In addition, Boeing supports the university's Robotic Competition, and by collaborating with the next generation of promising engineering talent at Qatar University, Boeing and Qatar are paving the way for technological advancements that will support the future of aviation in the Middle East, Nelson pointed out.

The President of Boeing Global indicated that the company is present in all aviation sectors in Qatar, and is always keen to provide the necessary support and training to promising talents, and to search for talented individuals interested in joining its team in Doha. He invited job seekers to check the available opportunities on the Boeing Careers website.

In his interview with Al-Arab, Nelson pointed to many factors that stimulate growth in the aviation and defense sector in the Middle East. In the field of commercial aviation, he noted that the region has emerged as a focal point for international travelers, and continues to grow into a destination for tourism, sports and entertainment with the hosting of international championships and the great development seen in the Gulf region in recent years.

He expected passenger traffic to increase in the Middle East. To support this growth, companies operating in the Middle East are expected to place orders for more than 3000 new commercial aircraft, helping the regions fleet to grow approximately two and a half folds by 2042.

He noted that Qatar will have an important role in this growth as part of its 2023 vision, owning a modern fleet of the most advanced aircraft in the world and the best airport in the world for three times in the last five years, especially with the airport's current expansion plans that aim to raise its capacity to 70 million passengers annually, making it a major station connecting the four sides of the Earth.

President of Boeing Global Dr. Brendan Nelson said that Boeing is at the forefront of efforts to innovate new technologies and solutions that ensure the sustainability of the aviation sector for future generations. Through the "ecoDemonstrator" program, the company has spent more than a decade testing 250 technologies to help decarbonize the aviation sector, improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and elevate the passenger experience.

He indicated that the future of aviation requires multiple paths to achieve the goal of zero-carbon emissions; stressing that designing and building more advanced products with greater fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions is one of the main principles of Boeing's mission.

