Hira Cultural District: A History, Culture, And Tourism Hub In Makkah

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Makkah – Asdaf News:

Visitors from all over the world are flocking to the Hira Cultural District in Makkah, a unique destination that blends cultural exploration, historical immersion, and modern entertainment.

Spanning 67,000 square meters beside Mount Hira, the district is a landmark sought by residents and tourists alike.

A dedicated center introduces visitors to the site's historical and geographical significance, along with an overview of the services available.

The centerpiece of the district is the Revelation Exhibition, which tells how prophets received revelations from Allah. One section focuses on the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and explores facets of his life.

Complementing this exhibition is the Holy Quran Museum. Utilizing innovative technology and displaying unique collections, the museum emphasizes the universal significance and enduring legacy of the Quran, highlighting its remarkable preservation through history.

The Hira Cultural District is testament to a successful collaboration. The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites, along with the Emirate of Makkah, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, the Holy Makkah Municipality, the Pilgrim Experience Program, and the General Authority of Endowments jointly oversee and manage the district.–SPA

Tags#cultural District #Hira #Makkah