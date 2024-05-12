Actor Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: Father Recalls Last Conversation, Says He Looked Troubled

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gurucharan Singh, the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor, has been missing for 20 days now. On the actor's 51st birthday, his father, Hargit Singh, recalled his last conversation with the on-screen Roshan Sodhi before he left the home an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Hargit Singh said Gurucharan was with him on his birthday (father's) on April 21.\"The next day, he was supposed to fly to Mumbai. He told me, 'mai aa jaunga. 1-2 din me aa jaunga [I will come back in 1 or 2 days]'. After that, we don;'t know what happened. Kuch pata nahi chal rha [We are not getting any information],\" the father was quoted as saying READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh known for role 'Sodhi' missingWhen asked if Gurucharan was in trouble, the father said, \"Pareshan to woh lagta tha lekin kabhi batata nahi tha (He used to look troubled but he never told us what was bothering him).\"Hargit Singh also recalled asking Gurucharan if something was bothering him. He said,“I asked him to tell me if something was wrong. Koi dikkat hai kisi cheez ki to maa baap se nahi chupate (You should not hide anything from your parents). Everyone will leave you but not your parents.\"ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: On-screen son breaks silence on Gurucharan Singh's depression rumours, 'cannot believe'However, Gurucharan replied, saying he would tell his father everything once he returned in a day or two Singh goes missingThe 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was found to be unreachable.A police officer told news agency PTI that a case under section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to convey out of India or secretly confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Palam police station on April 26.A police team has been tasked to trace his location from the mobile phone which he was carrying, a police officer said officer said Singh's mobile phone is switched off since 9.22 pm on April 22. On the basis of a CCTV footage, his last location was tracked to Dabri in southwest Delhi where he reached in an e-rickshaw, hired from near IGI airport police teams also scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. They show that the last transaction was of ₹14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day he went missing to PTI, the Delhi Police also found that the actor was using 27 separate email accounts for fear of being \"surveillance\" by someone police officer said Singh's financial condition was not sound, as he had several loans and dues on him. The teams of Delhi Police reportedly took the statements of over 50 people in Delhi and Mumbai. Singh's father, relatives and friends are praying for his well-being.

