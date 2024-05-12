Boeing Invests $1.5M In Qatar's Youth Aims To Expand To 400 Employees In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Boeing, the global leader in the aerospace industry has invested $1.5m (QR5.4m) in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and other community programs for the next generation of talent in Qatar.

During a media roundtable event at its Boeing office in Doha, the President of Boeing Global and Senior Vice President of The Boeing Company, Dr. Brendan Nelson (pictured) expressed optimism about constructive partnerships with major Qatar entities and its goal of expanding the number of employees from 360 to 400 in Qatar by the end of this year.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Dr. Nelson said:“The relations between Qatar and Boeing have been going extremely well and we are looking at ways to increase our presence further and invest more in Qatar.”

During his visit to the country, Dr. Nelson met with several delegates including the CEO of Qatar Foundation, H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani and the CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, for expanded cooperation in the aviation industry.

He said“We are completely committed to the 2030 vision and the national development strategy particularly the four pillars of economic, social, human, and environmental development. We want to make further investments to grow our partnership with Qatar.

The country established its relations with Boeing after establishing the partnership in 2006 when Qatar Airways purchased its 777 and Boeing began its Doha office in 2010.

Dr. Nelson remarked that the national carrier is regarded as the best airline in the world and Qatar Airways flies 150 Boeing airplanes. Qatar also has over 110 Boeing aircraft on order at the moment, while Qatari Emiri Air Force operates several Boeing platforms.

The official mentioned that by the year-end, Qatar will have a total of 48 F-15QA (Qatar Advanced) fighter jets, 24 Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters, and Boeing C-17 Globemaster III's.“Qatar has eight C-17s and has done an immense amount of wonderful work on behalf of the Qatari nation in humanitarian and disaster relief and has supported Qatar's military operations. We are very proud of that, but perhaps the thing we are proudest of is the investment we have made in the most important asset, it's people, he lauded.

Dr. Nelson oversees the operations, strategy, growth, and productivity of Boeing outside the United States.

He remarked that industrial and business partnerships seek to interpret geopolitical changes and enhance their presence in the global market.

Today, Boeing is present in 65 countries, and 47 nationalities and have a major presence in 21 countries with 31,000 employees outside the United States.

He highlighted that the demand for commercial aviation services has been increasing more than its anticipation.

At present, domestic aviation services across the globe are running at around 120 percent of what it was before the pandemic and currently, it is close to 100 percent recovery in the international market.

“Both commercial and defence are essential to the success of the 2030 vision. To foster innovation, we will continue working with the Qatar Computer Research Institute (QCRI) organising the annual machine learning and data analytics symposium in Doha. We will continue to support QCRI research and engineering curriculum at Qatar University,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of empowering the region, Dr. Nelson said“Investing in the training programmes” are essential.

He outlined that the“Middle East will need 58,000 more pilots, 58,000 more technicians, nearly 100,000 cabin crew to support the growth in the size of the fleet within the next 20 years.”

“This is a very important challenge for our industry and we think that Qatar has the expertise that we can work to drive its growing economy”, Dr. Nelson added.