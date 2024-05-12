Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Did You Know You Can Cast Vote Without Voter ID Card? Here's How

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha elections 2024: Did you know an elector can cast a vote even if he/she does not have the voter ID card, also known as the electors photo identity card (EPIC)?ALSO READ: Elections 2024: Full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies, over 300 Andhra, Odisha Assembly seats voting in Phase 4According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), one can cast a vote even if they do not have a physical copy of their voter ID card at the time of voting at the polling booth READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Not living in your hometown? Here's how to voteBut it is first advisable for all the voters to first ensure that their names are enlisted in the Election Commission's voter list. And if not, they should first get their names registered ither online or offline in the voter list't have Voter ID card? Here's a list of ID proofs which can be usedIf your name is in the voter list but do not have a voter ID card, certain alternate ID proofs or documents can be used to cast a vote one of these listed alternate ID proofs or documents can be used in place of voter ID card at the time of voting –1-PAN (permanent account number) card2-Aadhaar card3-Driving licence4-Passport5-Passbook issued by a bank or a post office, entailing the photograph6-Pension document for retired personnel7-Service ID card issued by a state government, central government, PSU (public sector undertaking), including the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) job card8-A health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment9- Authenticated Photo Voter Slip10- Student identity cards issued by recognised educational institutions11- Property documents such as pattas, registered deeds, etc. in the name of the voter12- Ration card13- SC, ST, OBC certificates issued by competent authority14- Freedom fighter identity card15- Arms licence16- Certificate of physical disability by the competent authority17- Ex-servicemen CSD Canteen Card18- Smart cards issued by the Registrar General of India under the scheme of National Population RegisterFourth phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024The fourth phase of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13 (Monday) when 96 parliamentary constituencies from nine States and one Union Territory will go to the polls READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Your guide to Phase 4 voting tomorrow - From vote timings to weather forecastOn May 13, polling will be held for all the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Pradesh and Odisha will also hold assembly elections on the same day.
MENAFN12052024007365015876ID1108203638
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.