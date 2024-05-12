Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Patna | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conducted a roadshow in Patna, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, deputy CM and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary, and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad were perched beside Modi as he waved at the crowd READ:
PM receives Mother's Day gift at rally: 'Will write back to you'PM Modi, who stood atop a vehicle painted in the hue of saffron and bedecked with flowers and images of the leader and cutouts of the lotus, covered a distance of about a kilometre and a half in the roadshow became the first prime minister to hold a roadshow anywhere in Bihar charmed the crowd with his humility when he bowed down with folded hands to greet groups of priests who stood on the road, performing an“aarati” in his honour READ:
God brought me out of jail to...': Kejriwal holds massive roadshow in DelhiThe roadshow, just a day ahead of fourth phase of voting, marks yet another episode in the PM's intensive campaign in the state BJP, which depends heavily on the prime minister's persona in elections, had demonstrably worked hard to make“The Modi Show”, the name given to the Patna event, a grand success vehicle, on which PM Modi stood, followed a swarm of women supporters, dressed in saffron saris with turbans of the same shade on their heads, besides badges inscribed with the lotus pinned on their dresses Modi arrived in Patna on Sunday evening, after a day of poll campaign in the adjoining state of West Bengal. He was greeted at the airport by leaders such as Bihar deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and the BJP's state general secretary incharge Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania PM drove straight to Bhattacharjee Road, the point of commencement of the roadshow which concluded at Udyog Bhavan, a stone's throw from the historic Gandhi Maidan where Modi delivered his famous maiden speech in Bihar more than eight years ago.
MENAFN12052024007365015876ID1108203636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.