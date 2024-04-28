Pletenchuk: Unidentified Drones Used By Russians At Night Are Reconnaissance Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The unidentified drones used by the Russian occupiers against Ukraine at night belong to the category of reconnaissance drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the United News telethon.

"In fact, we have various types of drones operating here. These are usually Orlan-10, Zala drones, SuperCam drones. Much less often you can see Forpost or Mohajer-6 made in Iran. Mohajer-6 mostly works over the Black Sea. Around the temporarily occupied Crimea, manned aircraft are mostly patrolling - B aircraft, AN aircraft and SU and MiGs are constantly in the sky, conducting reconnaissance and can inflict fire damage," Pletenchuk noted.

According to him, the enemy drones of an unspecified type belong to the category of reconnaissance.

"This is reconnaissance. They are constantly searching for targets for possible attacks, and almost every day they lose them," the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of April 28, the enemy attacked with 4 Shahed-type attack drones from Cape Chauda - Crimea , an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Belgorod region. and 5 unidentified drones from the occupied Kherson region.