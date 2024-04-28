EU parliament finds Iran guilty over attacks on Israel

(MENAFN) The European Parliament has taken a decisive stance against recent Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel by passing a resolution calling for new sanctions against Tehran. With an overwhelming majority, 357 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favor of the resolution, emphasizing their full support for Israel's security and denouncing Iran's aggressive actions.



The retaliatory strikes on April 13th were triggered by a deadly attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, two weeks prior, resulting in the deaths of seven senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike on the diplomatic mission, the resolution expressed deep concern over the attack and reiterated the importance of upholding the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises.



In response to Iran's actions, the resolution calls for the expansion of current sanctions against Iran, particularly targeting the country's supply and production of unmanned drones and missiles to Russia and the wider Middle East. MEPs emphasized the urgency of implementing these sanctions and urged for additional measures to be taken against individuals and entities involved in supporting Iran's aggressive behavior.



The passage of this resolution underscores the European Parliament's commitment to upholding international norms and condemning acts of aggression that threaten regional stability. By imposing targeted sanctions on Iran and its partners, the European Union aims to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and that there will be consequences for those who engage in destabilizing behavior.

