13-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing From Srinagar, Family Seeks Help

Her family members said on Saturday afternoon Maliha Mudasir daughter of Mudasir Ahmed, a resident of Rajbagh Srinagar has gone missing.

They said that Maliha was last seen at Kabi bridge on Friday afternoon towards Sonwar area of Srinagar.

“She called her family from someone's phone after which we have been trying to constantly find her. We have also filed a missing report at the concerned Police station,” her uncle said.

“If anybody has information about her, kindly contact us on 9419000763, 9541133722, 9419137676 and 9064261781,” the family has appealed.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now